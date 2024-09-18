Joke of the Night for September 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is royally funny! Here's a sovereign silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why is England considered the wettest country?
Answer: Because so many kings and queens have reigned there.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sarah Penney