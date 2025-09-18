Joke of the Night for September 18, 2025: An animal funny to make your chuckle
Ribbit, Ribbit! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
What is a frog’s favorite warm drink in the winter?
Hot croako.
