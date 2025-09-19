Joke of the Night for September 19, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some huge-sized hilarity. Here's one to make you smile as we head into the weekend.
Joke of the Night
Why are elephants so broke?
They work for peanuts.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Wolfgang Hasselmann