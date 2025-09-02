Joke of the Night for September 2, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for some nighttime fun! Here's one to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Night
What is an alpaca's favorite drink?
Llama-nade.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Raspopova Marina