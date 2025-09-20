Joke of the Night for September 20, 2025: A cat-astic funny to send out Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
How did the cat comedian know he was funny?
The audience was yowling with laughter.
