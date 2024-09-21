Joke of the Night for September 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to end your Caturday right! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why shouldn't you make fun of cats?
Answer: They always take things so purr-sonally.
