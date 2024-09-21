Joke of the Night for September 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to end your Caturday right! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why shouldn't you make fun of cats?

Answer: They always take things so purr-sonally.

Joke of the Night for September 21, 2024.
Joke of the Night for September 21, 2024.

