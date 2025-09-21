Joke of the Night for September 21, 2025: An animal funny to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send out your weekend with a laugh! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Night
What animal runs around the forest making other animals yawn?
A wild boar.
