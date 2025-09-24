Joke of the Night for September 24, 2025: A funny that's just monkeying around

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one to that's monkeying around to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

What did the gorilla call his first wife?

His prime-mate.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

