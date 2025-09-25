Joke of the Night for September 25, 2025: A funny hopped up on laughs
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one hopping to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
What was the rabbit comedian's first joke in his standup set?
"How's every bunny doing tonight?"
