Joke of the Night for September 26, 2025: A silly slithering with funny
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a sss-illy one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
What's the best quality about deadly snakes?
They've got big poisonalities.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jan Kopřiva