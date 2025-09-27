Joke of the Night for September 27, 2025: A silly kitty for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow,
Joke of the Night
Why do cats think fur balls are funny?
They love a good gag.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Martin de Arriba