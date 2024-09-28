Joke of the Night for September 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Meow! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here. Here's a purr-fect Caturday silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What gives cats minty breath?
Answer: Mousewash.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/leah hetteberg & Nina Mercado