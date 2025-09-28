Joke of the Night for September 28, 2025: A funny to end Sunday Funday.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one to close out your weekend with a smile.

What do you call a shoe made out of a banana?

Joke of the Night for September 24, 2025: A funny that's just monkeying around

Joke of the Day for September 25, 2025: A hopping animal funny to make you smile

Joke of the Night for September 25, 2025: A funny hopped up on laughs

Joke of the Day for September 26, 2025: A funny bunny to make you chuckle

Joke of the Night for September 26, 2025: A silly slithering with funny

Joke of the Day for September 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!

Joke of the Night for September 27, 2025: A silly kitty for Caturday

Joke of the Day for September 28, 2025: A silly for Sunday Funday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

