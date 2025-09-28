Joke of the Night for September 28, 2025: A funny to end Sunday Funday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one to close out your weekend with a smile.
Joke of the Night
What do you call a shoe made out of a banana?
A slipper.
