Joke of the Night for September 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to end your Sunday Funday right. Here's a silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did King Kong climb the Empire State Building?
Answer: Because the elevator music was driving him bananas.
