Joke of the Night for September 4, 2025: An animal funny to drive you wild
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal fun! Here's one to make your laughter go wild.
Joke of the Night
What do you call an elephant that needs a bath?
A smell-ephant.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Etienne Steenkamp