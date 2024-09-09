Joke of the Night for September 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Monday Night Football away
Hike! Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of the first Monday Night Football of the season. Here's a football funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the coach ask the tiny ghost to join the football team?
Answer: They needed a little team spirit.
