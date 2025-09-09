Joke of the Night for September 9, 2025: An animal funny to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal fun! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
What do you get if you cross a parrot with a centipede?
A walkie-talkie.
