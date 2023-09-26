Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer to potentially end strike

Los Angeles, California - Leaders of the Writers Guild of America will meet Tuesday to decide whether to accept a pay deal hammered out with production studios and could agree to halt a months-long strike that has paralyzed Hollywood .

The WGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on Sunday. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The WGA board is also expected to set a timeline for putting the proposal to the union's 11,500 members, who have the final say on whether or not to accept what is on offer.

A board vote in favor of the deal could pave the way for work on stymied TV and film projects to restart, with late-night talk shows expected to get back on air sometime next month.

"This would allow writers to return to work during the ratification vote but would not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval," the WGA's negotiating committee told members Sunday when they announced a tentative agreement.

"To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing."

Thousands of film and TV scribes downed their pens in early May over demands including better pay, greater rewards for creating hit shows, and protection from artificial intelligence.

They have manned picket lines for months outside offices including Netflix and Disney and were joined by striking actors in mid-July, leaving normally-busy Hollywood lots all but vacant in a dramatic show of force.