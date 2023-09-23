Striking Hollywood writers meet with studio execs amid hopes of resolution

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood writers and studios will meet for a fourth consecutive day of high-level talks Saturday, as the industry hopes to end the 145-day Writers Guild of America strike .

Striking members of the Writers Guild of America will continue negotiations with major studios on Saturday. © REUTERS

The two sides "met for bargaining on Friday and will meet again on Saturday," the WGA said in a message to its members Friday evening.



"We continue to work toward a deal that writers deserve," it added.

Thousands of film and TV writers downed their pens back in early May over demands including better pay for writers, greater rewards for creating hit shows, and protection from artificial intelligence.

They have manned picket lines for months outside offices including Netflix and Disney. Having been joined by striking actors in mid-July, the strike has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

After a lengthy negotiating session Thursday, the WGA wrote to members that talks would continue again the next day, and urged "as many of you as possible to come out to the picket lines" Friday, where the usual protest hours were extended into the early afternoon.