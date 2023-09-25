Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative deal to end strike

Los Angeles, California - Striking writers whose industrial action has paralyzed Hollywood said Sunday they had reached an "exceptional" deal with studios that could see them go back to work.

SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California. © REUTERS

The apparent breakthrough will raise hopes that striking actors can also reach terms with studios to end a months-long impasse that has seen film and TV production largely halted, costing the California economy billions of dollars.



"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 (minimum basic agreement), which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," said a letter the Writers Guild of America sent to members.

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

The letter gave no details. It said language was being ironed out and that the final say on whether to accept what was on offer rested with the membership.

"To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing," it said.

A terse joint statement from the WGA and the AMPTPT, the umbrella group representing studios and streamers, confirmed an agreement.