What does the WGA strike victory mean for SAG-AFTRA?

Los Angeles, California - A tentative deal to end the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike is only the first step in resolving an entertainment industry-wide crisis, as the bitter studio stand-off with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) stretches on.

While the WGA reached a tentative deal on Monday, SAG-AFTRA remains on strike. © MARIO TAMA/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

The WGA, which walked out back in May over demands including better pay and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence, finally worked out a deal with studios, including Netflix and Disney, on Sunday night. Ratification of that agreement - first by the WGA board, then by its 11,500 members - is widely expected to be waved through without any obstacles in the coming weeks.

Picketing for writers has been suspended, and the guild has indicated that it could allow members to return to work before the final vote is counted. Late-night TV shows could even return to air "within the next two to three weeks," according to Variety, citing industry insiders.

But a far thornier issue is the still-ongoing strike by Hollywood actors, represented by the SAG-AFTRA union, which is likely to take weeks to resolve and will likely prevent any return to production in the immediate future. Even after that, with hundreds of film and TV shoots backed up, it could take months for Hollywood to clear the logistical logjam and get fully back to work.

"There are presumably upwards of 1,500 productions that all want to start as soon as they can," said entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handel. "And so when SAG gives the word, they're all going to be competing simultaneously... it's absolute chaos."

"I don't think we're going to see normalcy in the production process until sometime after January or February," Handel added.