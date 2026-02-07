NASA confirms astronauts will blast off to ISS after first-ever medical evacuation

Cape Canaveral, Florida - Four astronauts will blast off to re-staff the International Space Station next week, NASA said Friday, after an emergency medical evacuation of the previous crew.

A long exposure photograph taken with a camera programmed for high sensitivity shows star trails and streaks of city lights as the International Space Station orbits 258 miles above the South China Sea at a speed of 17,150 miles per hour. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Crew-12 will lift off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early Wednesday, NASA said, with launch time "targeted for no earlier than 6:01 am" local time.

The confirmation provides a sliver of certainty for the Crew-12 mission, which had faced last-minute rocket problems and staffing changes.

Earlier this week, SpaceX had grounded its Falcon 9 rockets while investigating what the Federal Aviation Administration said was a "stage 2 engine's failure to ignite."

"The Falcon 9 vehicle is authorized to return to flight," an FAA spokesperson told AFP Friday.

The temporary pause from SpaceX raised concerns the Crew-12 flight could have been delayed.

The mission will be replacing Crew-11, which returned to Earth in January, a month earlier than planned, during the first medical evacuation in the space station's history.

The scientific laboratory, which orbits 250 miles above Earth, has since been staffed by a skeleton crew of three.

NASA has declined to disclose any details about the health issue that cut the mission short.