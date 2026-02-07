NASA confirms astronauts will blast off to ISS after first-ever medical evacuation
Cape Canaveral, Florida - Four astronauts will blast off to re-staff the International Space Station next week, NASA said Friday, after an emergency medical evacuation of the previous crew.
Crew-12 will lift off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early Wednesday, NASA said, with launch time "targeted for no earlier than 6:01 am" local time.
The confirmation provides a sliver of certainty for the Crew-12 mission, which had faced last-minute rocket problems and staffing changes.
Earlier this week, SpaceX had grounded its Falcon 9 rockets while investigating what the Federal Aviation Administration said was a "stage 2 engine's failure to ignite."
"The Falcon 9 vehicle is authorized to return to flight," an FAA spokesperson told AFP Friday.
The temporary pause from SpaceX raised concerns the Crew-12 flight could have been delayed.
The mission will be replacing Crew-11, which returned to Earth in January, a month earlier than planned, during the first medical evacuation in the space station's history.
The scientific laboratory, which orbits 250 miles above Earth, has since been staffed by a skeleton crew of three.
NASA has declined to disclose any details about the health issue that cut the mission short.
NASA to retire the ISS
Additionally, the mission's crew changed in November, when Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was suddenly replaced by Andrey Fedyaev.
Reports from independent media in Russia suggested Artemyev had been photographing and sending classified information with his phone. Russian space agency Roscosmos merely said he had been transferred to a different job.
In addition to Fedyaev, Crew-12 comprises Americans Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway and French astronaut Sophie Adenot.
Once the astronauts finally get on board, they will be one of the last crews to live on board the football field-sized space station.
Continuously inhabited for the last quarter century, the aging ISS is scheduled to be pushed into Earth's orbit before crashing into an isolated spot in the Pacific Ocean in 2030.
