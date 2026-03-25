Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2026: Man lifts entire machine at Planet Fitness in baffling gym clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Planet Fitness member has left the internet in stitches after filming a fellow gym-goer's unconventional workout.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman is going about her workout when she spots a man nearby who, instead of using the seated pull-up machine as intended, grabs the entire machine and lifts it off the ground.

Viewers were stunned by the video, which has amassed over 11 million views.

"he wants results yesterday," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "Bro's doing three sets of shenanigans."

Check it out:

This man was caught lifting an entire machine at Planet Fitness - and viewers are stunned.
This man was caught lifting an entire machine at Planet Fitness - and viewers are stunned.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@___jacccc____
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@___jacccc____

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