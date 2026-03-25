Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2026: Man lifts entire machine at Planet Fitness in baffling gym clip

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Planet Fitness member has left the internet in stitches after filming a fellow gym-goer's unconventional workout.

In the clip, a woman is going about her workout when she spots a man nearby who, instead of using the seated pull-up machine as intended, grabs the entire machine and lifts it off the ground.

Viewers were stunned by the video, which has amassed over 11 million views.

"he wants results yesterday," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "Bro's doing three sets of shenanigans."

Check it out: