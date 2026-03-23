Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2026: Man hilariously loses it over Chipotle's wild music choices
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok posted by Nakiya Brook is sending the internet into a frenzy.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Nakiya films her boyfriend mid-bite at Chipotle as the restaurant's speakers blast an unexpected mix of intense drumming.
Then the drumming shifts to electronic music, leaving him visibly stunned and looking around in disbelief.
"just straight noise pollution," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "That is so OVERSTIMULATING."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kungfucooterkick