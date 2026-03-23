Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2026: Man hilariously loses it over Chipotle's wild music choices

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok posted by Nakiya Brook is sending the internet into a frenzy.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Nakiya films her boyfriend mid-bite at Chipotle as the restaurant's speakers blast an unexpected mix of intense drumming.

Then the drumming shifts to electronic music, leaving him visibly stunned and looking around in disbelief.

"just straight noise pollution," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "That is so OVERSTIMULATING."

Check it out:

Nakiya's boyfriend was NOT ready for Chipotle's playlist!
Nakiya's boyfriend was NOT ready for Chipotle's playlist!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kungfucooterkick
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kungfucooterkick

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