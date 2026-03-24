Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2026: Toddler breaks down in tears after leaving grandma's house

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl is absolutely devastated to leave her grandma's house – even though Grandma lives right down the street.

In the clip, a mom films her little girl strapped in her car seat after leaving grandma's house, when the toddler suddenly bursts into tears – and reveals the sweetest reason why.

When her mom asks what's wrong, the girl sobs, "She misses me so much, and I miss her so much," to which her mom reminds her that Grandma lives right down the street. Nevertheless, the inconsolable toddler insists she loves her so much, and says she's so proud of her grandma.

One viewer commented, "If my future grandbaby cries like that for me, guess who's moving in!!!"

Check it out: