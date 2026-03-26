Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2026: Cat slaps sleeping owner awake in hilarious clip
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok captured on night vision shows a hilarious moment with a girl named Emma and her nocturnal cat.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Emma is fast asleep in her bed when her cat, perched on top of her, delivers a firm slap to her face. Emma jolts awake from the smack, flashes a smile, and drifts back to sleep without missing a beat.
"Honestly don't know who scares me more," one viewer joked.
Another wrote, "smiling then back asleep in .5 seconds is actually a talent that you should list on your resume."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmabean2828