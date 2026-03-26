Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2026: Cat slaps sleeping owner awake in hilarious clip

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok captured on night vision shows a hilarious moment with a girl named Emma and her nocturnal cat .

In the clip, Emma is fast asleep in her bed when her cat, perched on top of her, delivers a firm slap to her face. Emma jolts awake from the smack, flashes a smile, and drifts back to sleep without missing a beat.

"Honestly don't know who scares me more," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "smiling then back asleep in .5 seconds is actually a talent that you should list on your resume."

Check it out: