Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2026: Cat slaps sleeping owner awake in hilarious clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok captured on night vision shows a hilarious moment with a girl named Emma and her nocturnal cat.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Emma is fast asleep in her bed when her cat, perched on top of her, delivers a firm slap to her face. Emma jolts awake from the smack, flashes a smile, and drifts back to sleep without missing a beat.

"Honestly don't know who scares me more," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "smiling then back asleep in .5 seconds is actually a talent that you should list on your resume."

Check it out:

This cat slapped its owner awake and she just smiled and went back to sleep in what viewers are calling "scary."
This cat slapped its owner awake and she just smiled and went back to sleep in what viewers are calling "scary."  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmabean2828
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2026: Man lifts entire machine at Planet Fitness in baffling gym clip Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2026: Man lifts entire machine at Planet Fitness in baffling gym clip
Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2026: Toddler breaks down in tears after leaving grandma's house Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2026: Toddler breaks down in tears after leaving grandma's house
Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2026: Man hilariously loses it over Chipotle's wild music choices Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2026: Man hilariously loses it over Chipotle's wild music choices
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2026: Shy shelter dog finally comes out of his shell around toddler bestie Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2026: Shy shelter dog finally comes out of his shell around toddler bestie
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2026: Golden retriever gets to pick out new toy after vet visit Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2026: Golden retriever gets to pick out new toy after vet visit
Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2026: Girls prank their boyfriends with dissolving swim trunks at the beach Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2026: Girls prank their boyfriends with dissolving swim trunks at the beach
Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2026: Golden retriever wakes up from nap with the sleepiest eyes! Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2026: Golden retriever wakes up from nap with the sleepiest eyes!
Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2026: This hawk knows he's the most handsome guy in the room! Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2026: This hawk knows he's the most handsome guy in the room!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmabean2828

More on Viral Video of the Day: