Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2024: Dog can't stop jumping on people in swimming pools: "Stop!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog was seen jumping right on top of her owner in the middle of a night swim.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ella the excited pup paces around by the side of the pool while her owner tries to get her to calm down.
Then, he says, "Stop" – and she immediately jumps on top of the cameraman!
"She took it personally," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command!
Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2024: Simone Biles superfan creates stunning flip-book tribute!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@extracrispynyc