Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2026: Mom catches hilarious Chuck E. Cheese mishap on camera

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a visit to Chuck E. Cheese took an unexpected turn for one young girl.

In the clip, a mom films her daughter as she bends down to pick up a ball, just as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot strides over and accidentally kicks her, seemingly unaware she was there!

The mascot quickly freezes in place as the girl stumbles, while the mom rushes over to see if she is okay.

Luckily, the little girl was unharmed and walked away unfazed.

"Bro didn't get any sleep that night," one viewer commented.

Check it out: