Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2026: TikToker smashes into glass door in relatable morning fail
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker filmed herself attempting to carry her morning coffee out to her balcony in what was meant to be an aesthetic influencer-style clip, but turned into an epic fail.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Erica strolls confidently toward her sliding glass door – which she proceeds to walk straight into, spilling her coffee and ruining the moment.
"tried to be an influencer this morning. went back to bed," the hilarious caption reads.
"It’s okay baby tomorrow is a new day," one viewer wrote, while another joked, "that sliding door had no business being there."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thisellerica