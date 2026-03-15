Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2026: TikToker smashes into glass door in relatable morning fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker filmed herself attempting to carry her morning coffee out to her balcony in what was meant to be an aesthetic influencer-style clip, but turned into an epic fail.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Erica strolls confidently toward her sliding glass door – which she proceeds to walk straight into, spilling her coffee and ruining the moment.

"tried to be an influencer this morning. went back to bed," the hilarious caption reads.

"It’s okay baby tomorrow is a new day," one viewer wrote, while another joked, "that sliding door had no business being there."

Check it out:

Erica Thisell tried to have her influencer moment this morning - but the sliding glass door had other plans...
Erica Thisell tried to have her influencer moment this morning - but the sliding glass door had other plans...  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thisellerica
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thisellerica

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