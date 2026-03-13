Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2026: Woman accuses friend of throwing snow in hilarious mix-up

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Ring camera doorbell caught a hilarious case of wrong-place, wrong-time between two friends.

In the clip, a woman approaches the front door when a clump of snow suddenly falls from above, slipping right down the back of her jacket – and immediately blames her friend walking up behind her.

"You're a b***h," she snaps, while the accused friend stands in complete shock, pleading, "What am I doing?" before saying she hopes the camera caught the whole mix-up on footage.

"The roof starting drama for no reason," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "Pls I'm crying there's so much hostility."

Check it out: