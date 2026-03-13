Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2026: Woman accuses friend of throwing snow in hilarious mix-up
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Ring camera doorbell caught a hilarious case of wrong-place, wrong-time between two friends.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a woman approaches the front door when a clump of snow suddenly falls from above, slipping right down the back of her jacket – and immediately blames her friend walking up behind her.
"You're a b***h," she snaps, while the accused friend stands in complete shock, pleading, "What am I doing?" before saying she hopes the camera caught the whole mix-up on footage.
"The roof starting drama for no reason," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "Pls I'm crying there's so much hostility."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gabriellas139