Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2026: Husky refuses to budge in the middle of crosswalk

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman finds herself in an awkward standoff with her husky in the middle of a busy crosswalk.

In the clip, the woman attempts to coax her stubborn pup to get up and walk as impatient drivers wait for the duo to clear the road – but the husky is completely unbothered, refusing to move an inch.

The dog sprawls out flat on the ground, leaving his owner tugging at the leash with a mix of embarrassment and desperation as cars sit at a standstill.

"That pup is having the time of their life," one viewer commented.

Check it out: