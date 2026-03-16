Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2026: Husky refuses to budge in the middle of crosswalk
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman finds herself in an awkward standoff with her husky in the middle of a busy crosswalk.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman attempts to coax her stubborn pup to get up and walk as impatient drivers wait for the duo to clear the road – but the husky is completely unbothered, refusing to move an inch.
The dog sprawls out flat on the ground, leaving his owner tugging at the leash with a mix of embarrassment and desperation as cars sit at a standstill.
"That pup is having the time of their life," one viewer commented.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@antoinesallis