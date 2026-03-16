Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2026: Husky refuses to budge in the middle of crosswalk

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman finds herself in an awkward standoff with her husky in the middle of a busy crosswalk.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman attempts to coax her stubborn pup to get up and walk as impatient drivers wait for the duo to clear the road – but the husky is completely unbothered, refusing to move an inch.

The dog sprawls out flat on the ground, leaving his owner tugging at the leash with a mix of embarrassment and desperation as cars sit at a standstill.

"That pup is having the time of their life," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This husky said the crosswalk is HIS now and no one is moving until he's ready!
This husky said the crosswalk is HIS now and no one is moving until he's ready!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@antoinesallis
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2026: TikToker smashes into glass door in relatable morning fail Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2026: TikToker smashes into glass door in relatable morning fail
Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2026: Mom loses it at daughter's hilarious indoor skydiving fail Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2026: Mom loses it at daughter's hilarious indoor skydiving fail
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2026: Woman accuses friend of throwing snow in hilarious mix-up Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2026: Woman accuses friend of throwing snow in hilarious mix-up
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2026: Woman nearly tumbles down mountain while greeting her dog Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2026: Woman nearly tumbles down mountain while greeting her dog
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2026: Adorable dog bops to Zara Larsson's hit song Midnight Sun Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2026: Adorable dog bops to Zara Larsson's hit song Midnight Sun
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2026: Tiny pup acts as security guard against chickens in hilarious TikTok Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2026: Tiny pup acts as security guard against chickens in hilarious TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2026: Toddler caught raiding the fridge for pizza at midnight Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2026: Toddler caught raiding the fridge for pizza at midnight
Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2026: Woman convinces bar patrons to take "preschool" nap in funny TikTok Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2026: Woman convinces bar patrons to take "preschool" nap in funny TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@antoinesallis

More on Viral Video of the Day: