Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2026: Woman nearly tumbles down mountain while greeting her dog

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's sweet attempt to greet her dog mid-ride quickly turned into a heart-stopping moment on a rocky mountain trail.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman rides her bicycle along a steep mountain path and turns to say hi to her dog trotting alongside her.

Then, her wheel slips on the rocks, sending her sliding off the edge – but she catches herself and pulls herself to a stop before the fall turns catastrophic.

One viewer commented, "Had me gripping the bathroom walls girl."

Check it out:

This woman just wanted to say hi to her dog while biking, but nearly fell all the way down the mountain!
This woman just wanted to say hi to her dog while biking, but nearly fell all the way down the mountain!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sol_y_bici
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sol_y_bici

