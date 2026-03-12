Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2026: Woman nearly tumbles down mountain while greeting her dog

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's sweet attempt to greet her dog mid-ride quickly turned into a heart-stopping moment on a rocky mountain trail.

In the clip, the woman rides her bicycle along a steep mountain path and turns to say hi to her dog trotting alongside her.

Then, her wheel slips on the rocks, sending her sliding off the edge – but she catches herself and pulls herself to a stop before the fall turns catastrophic.

One viewer commented, "Had me gripping the bathroom walls girl."

Check it out: