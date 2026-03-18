Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2026: This hawk knows he's the most handsome guy in the room!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a wildlife rescue worker melts hearts online after asking her hawk , Fred, who the most handsome guy is.

In the clip, the woman poses the question to Fred when he suddenly lets out a loud, piercing screech directly into the camera, promoting her to laugh and confirm, "Yes it is. It's you!"

"you talked to a hawk and the hawk talked back. that's bada** on every level," one viewer commented.

Another viewer wrote, "Looked right at us so we KNEW he understood who's the most handsome guy."

Check it out: