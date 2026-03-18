Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2026: This hawk knows he's the most handsome guy in the room!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wildlife rescue worker melts hearts online after asking her hawk, Fred, who the most handsome guy is.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman poses the question to Fred when he suddenly lets out a loud, piercing screech directly into the camera, promoting her to laugh and confirm, "Yes it is. It's you!"
"you talked to a hawk and the hawk talked back. that's bada** on every level," one viewer commented.
Another viewer wrote, "Looked right at us so we KNEW he understood who's the most handsome guy."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@becaloctopus