Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2026: This hawk knows he's the most handsome guy in the room!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wildlife rescue worker melts hearts online after asking her hawk, Fred, who the most handsome guy is.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman poses the question to Fred when he suddenly lets out a loud, piercing screech directly into the camera, promoting her to laugh and confirm, "Yes it is. It's you!"

"you talked to a hawk and the hawk talked back. that's bada** on every level," one viewer commented.

Another viewer wrote, "Looked right at us so we KNEW he understood who's the most handsome guy."

Check it out:

Fred the hawk was asked who the most handsome guy is - and he KNEW!
Fred the hawk was asked who the most handsome guy is - and he KNEW!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@becaloctopus
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@becaloctopus

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