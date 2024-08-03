Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2024: Friends "normalize" giving each other performances: "rent was DUE"

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy on TikTok captures a performance his best friend gave before getting in the car.

In the clip, Jaden Barba walks towards his friend's car slowly to the song Barbie Girl.

As he gets closer, he breaks out in a hilarious dance and even does a flip!

"And we got that for free?! YAS," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of friends who love giving each other musical performances when they meet up.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jadenbarba

