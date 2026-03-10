Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2026: Tiny pup acts as security guard against chickens in hilarious TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Oklahoma - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny chihuahua is proving that size means nothing when it comes to guarding the porch.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the family is inside their home when Papaw suddenly shouts, "Chicken on the porch!" – sending the little pup bolting outside to chase the intruding bird away without hesitation.

The video has racked up nearly 23 million views on TikTok.

"I love dogs with jobs," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "She’s so proud of herself lol."

Check it out:

This family trained their chihuahua to be the official chicken bouncer of the porch – and the little pup takes her job VERY seriously!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@4wranchh

More on Viral Video of the Day: