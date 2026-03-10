Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2026: Tiny pup acts as security guard against chickens in hilarious TikTok

Oklahoma - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a tiny chihuahua is proving that size means nothing when it comes to guarding the porch.

In the clip, the family is inside their home when Papaw suddenly shouts, "Chicken on the porch!" – sending the little pup bolting outside to chase the intruding bird away without hesitation.



The video has racked up nearly 23 million views on TikTok.

"I love dogs with jobs," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "She’s so proud of herself lol."

Check it out: