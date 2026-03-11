Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2026: Adorable dog bops to Zara Larsson's hit song Midnight Sun

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Noodle is stealing hearts online with his impressive sense of rhythm.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Noodle sits in the back seat of a car when he behind bouncing perfectly in sync with Zara Larsson's hit Midnight Sun, leaving viewers completely obsessed with his musical talent.

Even Zara Larsson herself jumped into the comments, writing, "And noodle is on beat!!!!!"

"i just know he knows the lush life dance too," another viewer commented.

Check it out:

Noodle said he's a Zara Larsson fan, and he has the moves to prove it in today's Viral Video of the Day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nicoleandnoodle

