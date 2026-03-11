Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2026: Adorable dog bops to Zara Larsson's hit song Midnight Sun
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Noodle is stealing hearts online with his impressive sense of rhythm.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Noodle sits in the back seat of a car when he behind bouncing perfectly in sync with Zara Larsson's hit Midnight Sun, leaving viewers completely obsessed with his musical talent.
Even Zara Larsson herself jumped into the comments, writing, "And noodle is on beat!!!!!"
"i just know he knows the lush life dance too," another viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nicoleandnoodle