Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2024: TikTok goes nuts over icicle hummingbird on feeder

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok discovered icicles forming in the exact shape of a bird on her feeder, leaving viewers stunned!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman shows off the frozen marvel and asks viewers how it could have grown sideways to make the incredible shape.

"Water has memory....this is beautiful," one viewer wrote.

Another said, "What a magical world."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who found an icicle in the shape of a bird on her feeder!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who found an icicle in the shape of a bird on her feeder!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a.lady.just.waiti
Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2024: Groom's heartfelt speech gets unexpected interruption by iconic bride Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2024: Groom's heartfelt speech gets unexpected interruption by iconic bride
Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2024: Kid's hilarious violin performance cracks up family Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2024: Kid's hilarious violin performance cracks up family
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2024: Little girl's reaction to Elf on the Shelf prank goes viral: "For f***'s sake!" Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2024: Little girl's reaction to Elf on the Shelf prank goes viral: "For f***'s sake!"
Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2024: Staring contest between expressive dog and owner blows up on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2024: Staring contest between expressive dog and owner blows up on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2024: Belly-dancing pups can't help but wiggle for their favorite visitor! Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2024: Belly-dancing pups can't help but wiggle for their favorite visitor!
Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you" Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you"
Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2024: Girl's heart melts as she sees bedroom for the first time! Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2024: Girl's heart melts as she sees bedroom for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a.lady.just.waiti

More on Viral Video of the Day: