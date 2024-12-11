Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2024: TikTok goes nuts over icicle hummingbird on feeder
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok discovered icicles forming in the exact shape of a bird on her feeder, leaving viewers stunned!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman shows off the frozen marvel and asks viewers how it could have grown sideways to make the incredible shape.
"Water has memory....this is beautiful," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "What a magical world."
Check it out:
