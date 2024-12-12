Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2024: Girl wipes out in hilarious "subtle foreshadowing" TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok hysterically edited her brutal fall in a clip that viewers can't stop talking about!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl walks casually from the cafe's entrance toward the back.
But a chair gets in her way, causing her to stumble and fall.
"THE CLIPS CUTTIN OUT IM CRYING," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_danbee