Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sweet doggo in a festive Christmas sweater got to meet a real-life celebrity – the Santa Claus!

Viral Video of the Day

Dude the dog couldn't contain his hyperactive excitement to cuddle with his hero, and pulled his owner over to the man in red.

The resulting scene is one for the photo albums!

But before Santa and the dog took their formal photo, the pooch insisted on some adorably energetic hangout time together.

Check it out:

A sweet doggo in a festive Christmas sweater got to meet a real-life celebrity – Santa Claus!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adventures_of_the_dude_
