Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2025: Dog loses his mind when he meets Santa Claus for the first time!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sweet doggo in a festive Christmas sweater got to meet a real-life celebrity – the Santa Claus!

Dude the dog couldn't contain his hyperactive excitement to cuddle with his hero, and pulled his owner over to the man in red.

The resulting scene is one for the photo albums!

But before Santa and the dog took their formal photo, the pooch insisted on some adorably energetic hangout time together.

Check it out: