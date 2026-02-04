Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2026: Dog's DIY haircut has groomers losing it

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one dog's owners tried giving him a haircut at home... and the groomers were left speechless.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little pup runs around the groomers while everyone cracks up over how he looks.

Apparently, Charlie's parents shaved his head at home and brought him in for the groomers to finish the rest of his body – leaving him with a hilariously uneven haircut that had the whole place laughing.

"i love when dogs are 80% fluff and 20% actual dog," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This pup's DIY haircut went hilariously wrong!
This pup's DIY haircut went hilariously wrong!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlottedoggrooming
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2026: Doorbell cam captures hilarious end to boozy night out Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2026: Doorbell cam captures hilarious end to boozy night out
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2026: Exhausted baby nods off mid-cry in hilarious clip Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2026: Exhausted baby nods off mid-cry in hilarious clip
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2026: Guy leaps into snow thinking it's soft... it wasn't! Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2026: Guy leaps into snow thinking it's soft... it wasn't!
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2026: Dog learns about deep snow – and instantly regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2026: Dog learns about deep snow – and instantly regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2026: Baby's first lemon taste ends in a hilarious pucker Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2026: Baby's first lemon taste ends in a hilarious pucker

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlottedoggrooming

More on Viral Video of the Day: