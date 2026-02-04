Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2026: Dog's DIY haircut has groomers losing it
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one dog's owners tried giving him a haircut at home... and the groomers were left speechless.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the little pup runs around the groomers while everyone cracks up over how he looks.
Apparently, Charlie's parents shaved his head at home and brought him in for the groomers to finish the rest of his body – leaving him with a hilariously uneven haircut that had the whole place laughing.
"i love when dogs are 80% fluff and 20% actual dog," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlottedoggrooming