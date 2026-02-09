Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2026: Man faints twice while ziplining over Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a thrill-seeker's ride over Fremont Street took an unexpected turn when he lost consciousness not once, but twice while suspended on a zipline above the crowds.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tyshun Bryant launches from a zipline platform above Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Moments after taking off, the height appears to overwhelm him, and he suddenly goes limp as he faints mid-ride.
Seconds later, he regains consciousness, only to pass out again while gliding over the neon-lit strip below.
"Just unconscious and gliding through Las Vegas," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tyshunbryant