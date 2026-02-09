Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2026: Man faints twice while ziplining over Las Vegas Strip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a thrill-seeker's ride over Fremont Street took an unexpected turn when he lost consciousness not once, but twice while suspended on a zipline above the crowds.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tyshun Bryant launches from a zipline platform above Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Moments after taking off, the height appears to overwhelm him, and he suddenly goes limp as he faints mid-ride.

Seconds later, he regains consciousness, only to pass out again while gliding over the neon-lit strip below.

"Just unconscious and gliding through Las Vegas," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This man passed out on a zipline above Las Vegas – not once, but twice!
This man passed out on a zipline above Las Vegas – not once, but twice!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tyshunbryant
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tyshunbryant

More on Viral Video of the Day: