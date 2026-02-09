Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2026: Man faints twice while ziplining over Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a thrill-seeker's ride over Fremont Street took an unexpected turn when he lost consciousness not once, but twice while suspended on a zipline above the crowds.

In the clip, Tyshun Bryant launches from a zipline platform above Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Moments after taking off, the height appears to overwhelm him, and he suddenly goes limp as he faints mid-ride.

Seconds later, he regains consciousness, only to pass out again while gliding over the neon-lit strip below.

"Just unconscious and gliding through Las Vegas," one viewer joked.

Check it out: