Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2026: Hummingbird hovers over newborn in magical moment
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two parents caught a hummingbird unexpectedly hovering over their newborn child's head!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the hummingbird hovers right next to the baby's head, leaving the dad visibly stunned.
The mom reacts in disbelief as well, and seconds later, the little bird darts straight toward her camera.
Viewers couldn't handle the cuteness, with one commenting, "Congratulations on the birth of your Disney princess!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@imnorag