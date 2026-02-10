Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2026: Hummingbird hovers over newborn in magical moment

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two parents caught a hummingbird unexpectedly hovering over their newborn child's head!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the hummingbird hovers right next to the baby's head, leaving the dad visibly stunned.

The mom reacts in disbelief as well, and seconds later, the little bird darts straight toward her camera.

Viewers couldn't handle the cuteness, with one commenting, "Congratulations on the birth of your Disney princess!"

Check it out:

This hummingbird flew in to meet a newborn and completely stunned the parents!
This hummingbird flew in to meet a newborn and completely stunned the parents!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@imnorag
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2026: Man faints twice while ziplining over Las Vegas Strip Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2026: Man faints twice while ziplining over Las Vegas Strip
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2026: Duck shuts down playful dog in hilarious standoff Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2026: Duck shuts down playful dog in hilarious standoff
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2026: Kids host hilarious "funeral" for doll Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2026: Kids host hilarious "funeral" for doll
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2026: Sleepy car ride turns pup into ultimate head-nodder Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2026: Sleepy car ride turns pup into ultimate head-nodder
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2026: Dog's DIY haircut has groomers losing it Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2026: Dog's DIY haircut has groomers losing it
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@imnorag

More on Viral Video of the Day: