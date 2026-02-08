Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2026: Duck shuts down playful dog in hilarious standoff

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a cheerful dog tries to spark a game with his feathered housemate, but the duck quickly makes it clear she is NOT in the mood.

In the clip, Milo trots over to Rosie with his tail wagging, clearly hoping to get a game going as he playfully teases her.

Rosie, however, isn't interested.

The unimpressed duck fires back by making grunting noises and shoving her beak straight into Milo's ear, sending a loud message to back off.

"Not the dog rage baiting her," one viewer joked in the comments, while another added, "The duck being taller has me dying."

Check it out: