Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2026: Duck shuts down playful dog in hilarious standoff

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cheerful dog tries to spark a game with his feathered housemate, but the duck quickly makes it clear she is NOT in the mood.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Milo trots over to Rosie with his tail wagging, clearly hoping to get a game going as he playfully teases her.

Rosie, however, isn't interested.

The unimpressed duck fires back by making grunting noises and shoving her beak straight into Milo's ear, sending a loud message to back off.

"Not the dog rage baiting her," one viewer joked in the comments, while another added, "The duck being taller has me dying."

Check it out:

This dog was ready to play, but his feathered housemate wasn't having any of it!
This dog was ready to play, but his feathered housemate wasn't having any of it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@meetrufus
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2026: Kids host hilarious "funeral" for doll Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2026: Kids host hilarious "funeral" for doll
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2026: Sleepy car ride turns pup into ultimate head-nodder Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2026: Sleepy car ride turns pup into ultimate head-nodder
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2026: Dog's DIY haircut has groomers losing it Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2026: Dog's DIY haircut has groomers losing it
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2026: Doorbell cam captures hilarious end to boozy night out Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2026: Doorbell cam captures hilarious end to boozy night out
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@meetrufus

More on Viral Video of the Day: