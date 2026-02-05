Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2026: Sleepy car ride turns pup into ultimate head-nodder
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a drowsy dog was caught fighting sleep like a champ!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the adorable pup sits upright in the car as his eyes grow heavier by the second. He is determined to stay seated even as he starts to drift off.
His little head bobs forward every time he nearly falls asleep, and viewers can't get over his sleepy look.
"Does he know he’s allowed to lay down," one viewer jokingly asked.
Another hilariously quipped, "When you're really tired and don't trust your driver."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2026: Big brother's "gentle" soccer pass knocks little sister in head
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2026: Woman orders Jersey Mike's sandwich while singing opera
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2026: TikToker baffles boyfriend with hilarious fake football talk
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@magnafrac