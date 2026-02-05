Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2026: Sleepy car ride turns pup into ultimate head-nodder

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a drowsy dog was caught fighting sleep like a champ!

In the clip, the adorable pup sits upright in the car as his eyes grow heavier by the second. He is determined to stay seated even as he starts to drift off.

His little head bobs forward every time he nearly falls asleep, and viewers can't get over his sleepy look.

"Does he know he’s allowed to lay down," one viewer jokingly asked.

Another hilariously quipped, "When you're really tired and don't trust your driver."

Check it out: