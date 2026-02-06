Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daughter attempted a DIY skin tag removal on her dad as he lounged on the couch.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tori approaches her dad while he's sitting on the couch and grabs a piece of string to remove the skin tag.

She attempts to pull it off, but it doesn't work, and he completely freaks out.

"HES ACTING LIKE HE DIDNT ASK ATP," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

This girl tried to remove her father's skin tag, and he was not ready for the horror.
This girl tried to remove her father's skin tag, and he was not ready for the horror.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@torisanche11
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@torisanche11

