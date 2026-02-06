Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2026: Dad panics after daughter tries risky skin tag removal on couch
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daughter attempted a DIY skin tag removal on her dad as he lounged on the couch.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tori approaches her dad while he's sitting on the couch and grabs a piece of string to remove the skin tag.
She attempts to pull it off, but it doesn't work, and he completely freaks out.
"HES ACTING LIKE HE DIDNT ASK ATP," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@torisanche11