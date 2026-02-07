Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2026: Kids host hilarious "funeral" for doll

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two kids staged an over-the-top funeral for a beloved doll, which has the internet in stitches.

In the clip, Alisha Michele films her daughter and son standing behind a table set up for a full-on "funeral" service for a doll that had supposedly passed away.

The camera shows off the elaborate display, with the doll resting inside a shoe-box casket, other dolls acting as mourners, and a toy priest positioned at a makeshift dumbbell altar.

As the mom pans upward, the brother can barely keep a straight face while trying to stay in character.

Then, the young girl launches into a heartfelt song dedicated to the fallen doll, delivering a performance that viewers couldn't get enough of.

"I’m sorry but I’m tearing up," singer Charlie Puth commented, while another viewer wrote, "I love seeing kids be kids and not on ipads."

Check it out:

These kids held a full funeral service for a doll, and TikTok viewers can't get enough of it!
These kids held a full funeral service for a doll, and TikTok viewers can't get enough of it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alishahasfavor
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alishahasfavor

