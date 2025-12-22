Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2025: Perfect Christmas surprise leaves TikTok in tears
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two young girls sitting on their couch think they're unwrapping a simple Christmas gift – until the moment turns unforgettable.
Viral Video of the Day
After opening two small collars in the clip, the little girls' grandparents step in and place two adorable puppies in their arms.
They couldn't believe their eyes, and started crying in total disbelief.
"Everyone crying made me cry," one viewer wrote, while another said, "Grandpa had to dip out to go cry too."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenh_45