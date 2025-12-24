Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2025: Toddler's sassy "Golden" performance steals the internet!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl named Leona is absolutely owning her living room stage as she belts out a fan-favorite song.

In the clip, Leona stands in front of her Christmas tree and belts out Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Singing into a professional microphone with pure sass, focus, and dedication, Leona sounds amazing – and the internet cannot get enough of her star-quality performance.

"She’s so serious with her job," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "This is the best version I’ve heard darling."



Check it out: