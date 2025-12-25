Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2025: Cat stares judgmentally as dog earns her Christmas toys!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a black dog named Luna is determined to open a hanging Christmas present using nothing but her teeth.
While Luna struggles to open the present in the clip, her sister cat Harper watches from a ledge above, appearing to judge every move.
The festive standoff ends on a high note when Luna finally pulls it off, sending the present popping open and spilling out a ton of Christmas toys!
"I just know that cat thinks the dog is so stupid," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "The cat is a woman watching her husband try to do anything around the house."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@luna_tic215