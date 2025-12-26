Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2025: Five Jack Russells turn Christmas morning into pure chaos

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, Christmas morning goes off the rails when a man opens the living room door and five dogs sprint toward the tree packed with presents.

In the adorable clip, filmed by their owner Debra Kay, the dogs race to claim their toys in a blur of paws, wrapping paper, and holiday mayhem.

The high-energy scene instantly struck a chord with viewers who know just how intense Jack Russells can be when they get excited.

"Glad to see they didn’t overreact," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

These dogs waited all year for this very special Christmas morning moment!
